Film Production controller found dead in hotel room in Kerala

KOCHI: A production controller in the Malayalam film industry was found dead inside the bathroom of a hotel, on MG Road in Kochi on Monday evening. The deceased is identified as Shanu Ismail, a native of Thiruvananthapuram. Following the incident, the Ernakulam Central police initiated an investigation and booked a case for unnatural death.

The Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram had booked a case against Shanu based on a sexual harassment complaint from an actor.

The actor, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram, alleged that in 2018 Shanu sexually assaulted her in a flat under the pretense of offering her a role in a Malayalam film. The Ernakulam police are tight-lipped on this case.

The SHO of Ernakulam Central police station said Shanu and two friends had checked into the hotel room on September 12.

His friends had left two or three days earlier, leaving Shanu alone in the room when the incident occurred. As he was scheduled to vacate the room on Monday, a hotel staff member approached the room after receiving no response from Shanu.

Upon further inspection by hotel employees, Shanu was found dead in the bathroom.

“After being alerted by the hotel staff, we arrived at the scene and initiated the inquest procedures. The family members of the deceased have been informed and they are on their way,” he said.