Lokanarkavu temple in Kozhikode installs QR code for receiving offerings

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The QR code which has become a part of daily life for human beings has advanced to the world of Gods also. Setting a trend, the Lokanarkavu temple at Vadakara in Kozhikode district has installed a QR code for receiving offerings from the devotees alongside the traditional Kanikka box. The 'E- Kanikka' box has the photo of the deity at the center and the QR code scans on its two sides. The Lokanarkavu temple, an ancient shrine, is also associated with the legendary Kalaripayattu hero Thacholi Othenan who was said to have worshipped the deity.

The decision to install QR code was decided in 2023 as the temple administration found out that most of the devotees did not have coins or fixed amounts in their hands. "As the Google pay system is widely used no one is keeping the coins or any notes in their pockets", temple Executive Officer Nimisha P told TNIE. "Hence we decided to install E- Kanikka and it was installed in 2023. Many devotees who visit the temple often find no coins. Now people have welcomed the change", she said.

Lokanarkavu temple under the Malabar Devaswom Board is not the only temple which has installed QR code for receiving offerings. Some other temples under the board have also installed the E- Kanikka in their own capacity.

However, a section of the devotees has registered their protest against the new form of receiving offerings through Google pay. "They allege that it is against the temple's tradition. According to them this is an attempt to commercialize the temple. However, a majority have welcomed the change," temple manager Vivek Anandan told TNIE.

Meanwhile, taking QR code facility to a new level, people have started printing the code in invitation letters related to house warming and marriages.