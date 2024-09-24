Samridhi@Kochi turns a replicable self-sufficient business enterprise

KOCHI: The concept of Janakeeya Hotels selling good homely food for Rs 20 to ensure that no one in Kerala goes hungry was well-received. But four years down the road, of the 1,198 Janakeeya Hotels started in the state, 300 have downed their shutters. Many more are on the verge of closing. However, among the many stories of failures, the Janakeeya Hotel named ‘Samridhi@Kochi’, run by the Kochi Corporation, stands tall. The restaurant, which began with a motley crew of 14 women sourced from Kudumbashree units in the district has turned 100% self-sufficient.

“We are now an establishment with 98-member crew of women selling more than 300 products,” says Philin James, in charge of Samridhi@Kochi. According to him, the withdrawal of government subsidies is the main reason why more and more Janakeeya Hotels are facing closure. “It was bound to happen anytime. Running on subsidies is not a good business model. So when Kochi Corporation decided to establish a Janakeeya Hotel in Ernakulam, we planned to execute the project with self-sufficiency as a target,” he says.

The government stopped providing subsidies to the Janakeeya Hotels in 2023. “We completely weaned ourselves off sponsorships by the end of 2023. And today the restaurant is standing firm on its foot. We are supported by the Kochi Corporation in our endeavour to provide good, hygienically prepared food. The corporation helps out by paying electricity and water bills plus the rent,” says Philin.

According to him, a lot of study went into making the restaurant self-sufficient. “Imagine selling food for Rs 20 per meal! When running a restaurant, we have to take into consideration a lot of factors. When the project was launched, it was thought to give food at Rs 30. The price of a meal was again revised to Rs 10 and now finally stands at Rs 20. However, providing food for Rs 20 is not possible without having financial backing,” says Philin.

The model proposed was to pad up the sales revenue with the government subsidy and donations or CSR funds from the companies or institutions. “This was thought of since sales revenue would never be enough to run the endeavour.