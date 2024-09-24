Two die as car falls into river near Kumarakom in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Two persons, including a 27-year-old woman from Maharashtra, were killed when the car in which they were travelling plunged into the Kaippuzha River at Kaippuzhamuttu near Kumarakom on Monday night. The victims were identified as James George, 48, and Sayli Rajendra Sarje, who hails from Kulgaon in Thane district. The whereabouts of James George are yet to be known.

The accident took place around 8:30 pm, as reported by the police. The Fire and Rescue Services team from Kottayam quickly retrieved the car from the river with the help of local residents. The victims were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, but their lives could not be saved. It is learnt that the passengers were travelling from Kumarakom to Ernakulam.

Authorities suspect that the victims may have been relying on Google Maps for direction, leading them astray and causing them to veer off the road and into the river.

The two were on a pleasure trip in a rented car hired from Ernakulam.