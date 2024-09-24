Two women faint as Venad Express in Kerala bursts at seams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first working day after Onam vacation brought significant challenges for rail passengers travelling to Ernakulam, particularly on the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express. The train, known for its severe overcrowding, saw two women collapse due to the packed conditions. Passengers reported being forced to travel in unsafe spots, including doorsteps and washrooms.

“Passengers are struggling to get inside the train. Monday was especially chaotic when women were seen running from one coach to another looking for an entry. A day before a woman passenger was hurt while trying to get inside a crowded coach. It is also common to see people giving up travel plans after seeing the crowd as the choice is to hang by the door handle or give up the travel plan. Both are not easy decisions,” said Liyons J, Secretary of Friends on Rails, an organisation of passengers.

“As the people keep pushing the railway guard has to wait for giving clearance. The problems get worse as the train reaches Kottayam, resulting in delays,” According to the passenger organisation, there are at least 3,000 employees from Infopark who are dependent on trains.

The railway division maintained that no incidents of fainting were reported at local stations and claimed that Venad Express operates with high punctuality. However, commuters, particularly those from Infopark, expressed frustration with the situation, as the three main trains serving the area-the MEMU, Palaruvi Express, and Venad Express-remain insufficient for demand.

Palaruvi, which starts from Kottayam at 6.58 am is a bit early for office-goers. Yet, the train is crowded even after the Railways recently augmented four general class coaches. Venad Express which comes 90 minutes later is already packed by the time it reaches Kottayam. Many passengers complained that the erratic time has made it difficult for office-goers to reach their destinations at 10 am.

The passengers demanded that the Railways introduce a MEMU train between Palaruvi and Venad Express. “The MEMU should start from Kayamkulam after Vande Bharat leaves the station. As an emergency measure, they should at least start a MEMU from Kottayam at 7.45 am,” said the forum.