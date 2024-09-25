FSSAI initiative shows uptick in used cooking oil collection in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The RUCO (Repurpose Used Cooking Oil) initiative launched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been gaining traction in the state. In recent years, Kerala has witnessed an increase in the volume of used cooking oil collected through RUCO. In the year, 2022-2023, the state collected 4,19,561 litres of used oil. This figure more than doubled in 2023-2024, reaching 9,60,605 litres. In 2024 during the first five months, a total of 3,11,030 litres had already been collected, and officials said the figures would increase in the upcoming months.

The initiative aims to prevent used cooking oil from re-entering the food chain, instead channelling it towards biodiesel and soap manufacturing. This approach not only addresses public health concerns but also supports the production of renewable energy and sustainable products.

“The surge in collection numbers is a positive step forward. It addresses critical health issues in the food businesses,” said Ansha John, food safety officer at the commissionerate of food safety, Thiruvananthapuram.

Convenience and cost-saving measures often overshadow health concerns. People and big manufacturing units reuse cooking oil multiple times which could risk health.

Studies have highlighted the severe health implications of consuming food cooked in reused oil. Research published in the ‘Journal of Neurochemistry’ found that animals fed diets containing oxidised cooking oil exhibited memory impairment and increased brain inflammation compared to those consuming fresh oil.

Similarly, a study in the ‘Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry’ pointed out that trans fats from reused oil could disrupt the blood-brain barrier, allowing harmful substances to infiltrate the brain.

Additionally, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recently issued 17 new dietary guidelines to promote healthier food choices. The guidelines specifically warn against the repeated use of heated oils, which could increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancer.