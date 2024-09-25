Kerala: K G George’s children plan production house to keep alive his legacy

KOCHI: The legacy of filmmaker K G George, who passed away in 2023, will not be lost in the annals of Mollywood history. As a first step in their foray into the industry, the celebrated filmmaker’s children, Tara K George and Arun George, have decided to begin producing films. And towards that end, the siblings are set to float a production house in their father’s name – K G George Productions.
Confirming the development, Tara told TNIE that the decision serves as a reply to the question they were being frequently asked, “What next?”
“People wanted to know how we, as the family of the great filmmaker, would keep alive his legacy. Earlier, we didn’t have an idea how we would go about it. Now, we have decided to start by publishing a tell-all autobiography of my mother Selma George,” Tara said. She said Selma has written about every aspect of her life with George. “She is brutally honest in her book. Every detail has been told in a very interesting and bold manner. The book will be released this year,” Tara said.
As for the decision to enter the film industry, she said, “Cinema is in our DNA. Both my brother and I have it. And why not? My mother is a famous playback singer and my father was a well-known filmmaker.”
But that doesn’t mean they would dive into directing a movie, she said. Rather, they have decided to actively get involved in the making of a movie.
“It should be noted that my father never made a film to impress anyone or make a name for himself. His goal was to gift an excellent film to the world. We too are following the same path. We want to break the trends existing today and set a new normal,” Tara affirmed.
Another step the family would be taking is to curate George’s movies. “His movies are not something that should just remain confined to YouTube or other platforms. We would be coming up with plans to collect and curate his films so they can be enjoyed by his fans for eternity,” she said.
As to whether they have decided on any particular script, Tara said, “Not yet. We are going through some scripts. As you know the job of a producer is the toughest one. But once we come across the right people, who share our vision, things will happen. We will be aiming to make a movie that does justice to K G George’s vision.”
On the Pandora’s box that the Hema Committee report has opened, Tara said, “Of course, those who have done wrong need to be punished. But it would be wrong to drag in the names of those who haven’t.”