Kerala: K G George’s children plan production house to keep alive his legacy

KOCHI: The legacy of filmmaker K G George, who passed away in 2023, will not be lost in the annals of Mollywood history. As a first step in their foray into the industry, the celebrated filmmaker’s children, Tara K George and Arun George, have decided to begin producing films. And towards that end, the siblings are set to float a production house in their father’s name – K G George Productions.

Confirming the development, Tara told TNIE that the decision serves as a reply to the question they were being frequently asked, “What next?”

“People wanted to know how we, as the family of the great filmmaker, would keep alive his legacy. Earlier, we didn’t have an idea how we would go about it. Now, we have decided to start by publishing a tell-all autobiography of my mother Selma George,” Tara said. She said Selma has written about every aspect of her life with George. “She is brutally honest in her book. Every detail has been told in a very interesting and bold manner. The book will be released this year,” Tara said.

As for the decision to enter the film industry, she said, “Cinema is in our DNA. Both my brother and I have it. And why not? My mother is a famous playback singer and my father was a well-known filmmaker.”

But that doesn’t mean they would dive into directing a movie, she said. Rather, they have decided to actively get involved in the making of a movie.