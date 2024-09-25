Kerala: Police chief recommends detailed inquiry into Pooram disruption

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb on Tuesday handed over the report of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar on Thrissur Pooram disruption to CM Pinarayi Vijayan with a recommendation to hold a detailed probe into the incident.

The report filed by Ajith had placed the full onus of the fiasco on then Thrissur city commissioner Ankit Asokan citing his inexperience.

The state police chief in his covering letter, however, pushed for a comprehensive probe citing that the ADGP’s report mentioned efforts made by some quarters to create hurdles in the smooth conduct of the Pooram proceedings. The ADGP’s report had triggered a fresh controversy after it was criticised that the conspiracy angle was overlooked during the inquiry. The UDF and the CPM-backed MLA P V Anvar had alleged that the Pooram was sabotaged to help the BJP make electoral gains in the Lok Sabha polls and the ADGP was the architect behind the plan.

Both the CPI and Congress leadership had come out against the report as they felt it failed to identify the actual reason behind the Pooram fiasco. While CPI mouthpiece ‘Janayugam’ came out with a detailed article criticising the report, senior CPI leader and party candidate in the last Lok Sabha poll V S Sunil Kumar dismissed the findings in the report.

Stating that there’s a conspiracy behind Pooram disruption, Sunil Kumar said the finding ruling out the conspiracy angle could not be accepted. Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan too criticised the ADGP’s report.

The police had earlier suspended the police state information officer, who gave a reply to an RTI query that the Police Headquarters had no information about such an inquiry on the Thrissur Pooram disruption. This reply had put the government on a backfoot following which the CM answered that a probe was conducted.