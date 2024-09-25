Kerala: Quarantine period for 94 people on Nipah contact list to end today

MALAPPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday announced that 16 people in the contact list of the Nipah victim from Thiruvali tested negative for the disease. So far, a total of 104 Nipah test results have come back negative.

The minister also said that the quarantine for 94 people in the contact list will end on Wednesday, which includes four individuals from the primary list and 90 from the secondary list. Meanwhile, District Collector V R Vinod issued an order to lift the Nipah containment zone restrictions in the Thiruvali and Mampad panchayats of Malappuram.

On that day, one person with symptoms was admitted to the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital (MCH). Additionally, 28 individuals continue to receive treatment at the Perinthalmanna MES Medical College Hospital. Mental support has so far been provided to 281 individuals through the Nipah call centre in the district.