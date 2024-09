THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to address issues related to overcharging, the transport department has brought in standardised tariffs and rates for ambulances across the state. The fares have been fixed for five categories of ambulances for a minimum of 20 km (including return distance). The base tariff ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 2,500 in these categories. The new tariff will be displayed inside the vehicle.

“This is the first time in the country that a state is fixing the rates for ambulances,” said Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar.

The minister said the ambulance owners’ associations have agreed to transport accident victims to the nearest hospital free of cost and also offered a 2% discount per km for all cancer patients and those under the age of 12.

BPL card holders will get a 20% discount on the total travel bill. Also, there will be no waiting charge for the first hour. To prevent the misuse of ambulances, the transport department has introduced ID cards and navy blue shirt and black trousers as uniforms for ambulance drivers. A log book will be kept inside the vehicle to track the vehicle movement, besides random checking by enforcement officers. The transport commissioner will issue an order to this effect shortly.

MVD to train ambulance drivers

The motor vehicle department will train ambulance drivers on safe driving at its centres in Ernakulam, Edappal and Thiruvanan-thapuram.

The department will also introduce a system for the public to track the nearest available ambulance. The public can use the toll-free number 9188961100 to register complaints.

The department also plans to introduce a WhatsApp number exclusively for registering complaints regarding ambulances.