Malayalam actor seeks anticipatory bail amid sexual assault allegations

KOCHI: A Malayalam film actor who recently made public allegations of sexual assault against several prominent figures, including CPM MLA Mukesh, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail. She fears possible arrest in an unspecified case involving a non-bailable offence.

In her petition, the actor accused Mukesh, along with fellow actors Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Edavela Babu, of verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on various film projects.

She claims to regularly cooperate with authorities by giving statements at police stations in connection with ongoing cases. However, she expressed concerns that the investigative agency may be attempting to falsely implicate her.

The actor also pointed out reports in the media that falsely accuse her of fabricating confessions related to the ongoing investigations. Additionally, she stated that she had filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking confirmation of whether any criminal case had been registered against her in any police station within the state. Despite this, she has not received any response from the state police.