Mpox patient, 71 persons on contact list under close observation: Health dept

MALAPPURAM: The state health department is closely monitoring the 38-year-old mpox patient in Malappuram, along with the 71 persons on his contact list. District Medical Officer (DMO) R Renuka said no significant changes were made to the treatment protocol after confirming the clade 1b strain of the mpox virus in the patient. The person is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Renuka said clade 1b has a higher transmission rate compared to the clade 2 variant. The DMO said the patient’s health condition has improved.

“Currently, there are 71 persons on the list – 29 who had contact with the patient in Malappuram, 37 who were with him on the Air India Express flight from Dubai to Kozhikode, and five others who had close contact with the patient in Dubai, including his roommates,” Renuka said.

“As the patient’s condition has improved, the medical board overseeing the case will test his samples at the appropriate time. If the results become negative, steps will be taken to discharge the patient from the hospital,” the DMO said. She said all persons on the contact list are in self-isolation, and none have shown symptoms of the disease so far.

A health official in Malappuram said the clade 1b strain of the mpox virus is the one responsible for outbreaks in Africa. “Clade 1b has a higher transmission capacity. While other strains primarily spread through close physical contact, including sexual contact, clade 1b can also be transmitted through droplets released when a patient talks or laughs. Additionally, the mortality rate for this variant is higher,” the official said.