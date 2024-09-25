Surge in crimes against women: 1.18 lakh cases reported since 2017 in Kerala

KOCHI: In the backdrop of several women raising allegations of sexual abuse in the film industry, concerns have resurfaced over women’s safety in the state. Despite the LDF government’s creation of a dedicated women and child development (WCD) department in 2017, incidents of violence against women continue to rise.

Data from the home department reveals that since 2017, a total of 1,18,581 cases related to crimes against women have been reported in the state. As of June this year, 1,338 rape cases and 2,330 molestation cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of crimes against women to 9,501 in just the first six months. In 2023, the figures were even more alarming, with 18,980 cases including 2,562 rapes and 4,816 molestations. This was slightly higher compared to 2022, which saw 18,943 cases including 2,518 rapes and 4,940 molestations.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Kerala has an 82% crime rate—significantly higher than the national average of 66.4%.

Former MLA and Kerala Women’s Commission member Elizabeth Mammen Mathai said that while crimes against women are rising, the women and child development department has established an effective complaint disposal mechanism.

“Complaints are steadily pouring in, but we have an effective system to address the issues,” Elizabeth said.

The NCRB report also highlighted that the majority of crimes against women under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) involve cruelty by husbands or their relatives, followed by kidnapping, assault with intent to outrage modesty, and rape.

Further, Elizabeth said there has been a decrease in household violence cases but stressed that many dowry-related cruelty cases still reach the Women’s Commission.On the other hand, lawyer and activist T B Mini criticised the government’s approach, alleging that legal provisions aimed at protecting women are not being properly enforced. “While the government has launched a department for women and children, it has failed to address the needs of socially vulnerable groups. The focus remains on corporate development, neglecting key areas like women, children, and education. The ministry lacks democratic functioning, with decisions driven by a single person,” Mini alleged.