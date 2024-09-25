Thalangara caps face decline in Kerala amidst machine-made competition

KASARGOD: The traditional handwoven Thalangara caps, which were once widely worn by the people of Kasaragod as a symbol of prestige, are struggling for survival as they are losing their edge to machine-made versions. Known for their quality and clear-cut designs, the people who make these caps are a vanishing lot.

Abdul Raheem, 46, a resident of Thalangara and a fourth-generation maker of Thalangara caps, said, “While machine-made caps offer a more affordable option, their quality often pales in comparison to Thalangara caps. Thalangara caps are known for their exceptional durability and ability to withstand multiple washes without compromising quality.

The saddest part is that most of the people who know how to make these caps are gone, and only a few are left.” The younger generation is not choosing to pursue the craft of cap-making due to the very low benefits, and the decline in popularity is further driven by people’s lack of interest in these caps.

These caps are crafted from pure cotton, with most of the work done by hand. Only a few stitches are made using machines, and a skilled individual is required for this task, as the designs demand precise attention to detail.

Abdul Raheem further said, “I have been involved in the craft due to my passion for it. Recently, I received a large order for caps from Hyderabad, but I was unable to fulfil it due to limited production capacity. Without proper support and help, this craft will die.” The District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) has been playing a crucial role in promoting Thalangara caps. As Bekal continues to solidify its position as a leading tourist attraction in North Kerala, support from DTPC will undoubtedly play a significant role in further promoting its popularity.

Lijo Joseph, secretary of DTPC, said, “We have been referring Thalangara caps to tourists and also encourage them to buy it as souvenirs, hoping to revitalise the product’s popularity. Thalangara caps are a time-honoured product of Kasaragod, reflecting the region’s cultural heritage.