Concerts,the new cool

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is grooving to a concert culture like never before! While big-ticket music festivals, like Coldplay’s event scheduled in Mumbai, have had millions vying for tickets, Kerala is witnessing a rise in its own homegrown music festivals. Enter Indiegaga, CULTR, and IIMF, among many others.

These festivals draw diverse crowds eager to experience the magic of live music and the energy concerts bring. The attraction of these concerts isn’t just about the music but a full sensory experience. People flock to these events to immerse themselves in the vibe, connect with like-minded music lovers and live in the moment.

There’s an intoxicating freedom that comes with loud music, bright lights, and the chance to dance with abandon, making each event a memory worth keeping.

“I have been to both Ocha and Indiegaga. The kind of energy these music festivals give out is fantastic. I forget everything else and groove to the music, and that is all we expect from concerts. I love to explore various genres of music without any prejudgments and lose myself in music,” said Yara Naisam, a film and communication student.

Each festival in the state offers something unique. For example, Indiegaga started in Kochi in 2019. This international music and art festival relaunched post-pandemic and now tours across Kerala (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode) and even beyond, with a show in Dubai! Featuring independent artists from all over Kerala, it’s a cultural explosion.

Then there is Kappa’s CULTR, which debuted in Kochi in 2024 and offered a mix of music, art, and adventure. Festival organisers introduced the festival as the hottest music festival in Kerala. There is something for everyone; that is how the festival is designed. Live music with an impressive lineup, skateboarding, BMXing, hair braiding, and tattooing, among others. The festival saw a huge turnout in its debut.

Electronic music lovers weren’t left out either, thanks to OCHA: After Dark, which debuted this year, bringing international DJ SHTUBY to Kerala for the first time. With the event drawing over 3,000 attendees, it’s clear that Kerala’s music scene is booming.

Freeground Festival is another Kochi-born festival offering live music and art. Those behind it believe in creating a safe and open space for everyone to unite and experience the versatility of music.