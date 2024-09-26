Concerts,the new cool

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is grooving to a concert culture like never before! While big-ticket music festivals, like Coldplay’s event scheduled in Mumbai, have had millions vying for tickets, Kerala is witnessing a rise in its own homegrown music festivals. Enter Indiegaga, CULTR, and IIMF, among many others.
These festivals draw diverse crowds eager to experience the magic of live music and the energy concerts bring. The attraction of these concerts isn’t just about the music but a full sensory experience. People flock to these events to immerse themselves in the vibe, connect with like-minded music lovers and live in the moment.
There’s an intoxicating freedom that comes with loud music, bright lights, and the chance to dance with abandon, making each event a memory worth keeping.
“I have been to both Ocha and Indiegaga. The kind of energy these music festivals give out is fantastic. I forget everything else and groove to the music, and that is all we expect from concerts. I love to explore various genres of music without any prejudgments and lose myself in music,” said Yara Naisam, a film and communication student.
Each festival in the state offers something unique. For example, Indiegaga started in Kochi in 2019. This international music and art festival relaunched post-pandemic and now tours across Kerala (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode) and even beyond, with a show in Dubai! Featuring independent artists from all over Kerala, it’s a cultural explosion.
Then there is Kappa’s CULTR, which debuted in Kochi in 2024 and offered a mix of music, art, and adventure. Festival organisers introduced the festival as the hottest music festival in Kerala. There is something for everyone; that is how the festival is designed. Live music with an impressive lineup, skateboarding, BMXing, hair braiding, and tattooing, among others. The festival saw a huge turnout in its debut.
Electronic music lovers weren’t left out either, thanks to OCHA: After Dark, which debuted this year, bringing international DJ SHTUBY to Kerala for the first time. With the event drawing over 3,000 attendees, it’s clear that Kerala’s music scene is booming.
Freeground Festival is another Kochi-born festival offering live music and art. Those behind it believe in creating a safe and open space for everyone to unite and experience the versatility of music.
The state capital too has its own share of concertgoers and organisers. The Indian Independent Music Festival (IIMF) features both international and domestic artists.
“The concept of IIMF is a universal brotherhood of Indie musicians coming together to jam and celebrate each other’s music. Through IIMF, we are building a community. More than the commercial aspect of concerts, we focus on building a music-loving community, people who love the style of rendition and exposure to niche independent music.
Crowds recently have been welcoming of all genres. Their turning up shows that there is truly no language for music. It is universal,” said Satheesh Kumar, part of the IIMF core team organiser, the Arts and Craft Village, Kovalam.
The success of these concerts, featuring artists like Lifafa, Anirudh, and Georgian folk music in IIMF, are examples of how a culture of concertgoing has evolved in the state. At the same time, this growing interest has its own risks. The 2023 annual tech fest in CUSAT, featuring singer Nikita Gandhi, turned tragic when sudden rain led to a rush for shelter, resulting in fatalities.
But the passion for live music remains strong. No matter the location, people are ready to pack their bags and find merriment in concerts. Whether it’s the euphoric beats of Sunburn Arena or the cozy performances of Candlelight concerts, the state’s concert culture is here to stay.