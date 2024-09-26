Kerala: KSRTC trains staff on green protocol measures, to create public awareness

KOCHI: The next time you step into the KSRTC main or depot offices, do not be surprised if you find the staff using fountain pens instead of ballpoint pens or managing paper waste properly rather than littering them around. The Corporation has started training its staff on ‘Green protocol’ practices from Friday onwards.

The public entity has also decided to create awareness among lakhs of commuters against the littering practices for which select groups of youngsters would travel in buses and conduct awareness campaigns.

The initiatives are part of its efforts to effect an image makeover after facing flak for long over its failure to keep its buses and bus stations clean and tidy. While the measures are initially being implemented in Alappuzha bus station, a high-level meeting chaired by Transport Secretary K Vasuki recently has decided to replicate the pilot ‘Alappuzha model’ across the state in a phased manner.

The main objectives are to create a positive attitude among the people, build a travel-friendly atmosphere and ensure effective waste-management practices in all bus depots.

“The first of the training sessions was held at the Alappuzha bus depot today. We’ll initially train ministerial staff before including the operative staff as well.

The green protocol practices include small eco-friendly initiatives such as completely avoiding the use of plastic (not even as table or desk covers), using refillable ink pens instead of ballpoint pens, keeping paper waste properly so as to facilitate selling them, etc.,” a senior KSRTC official said. Meanwhile, the Corporation will carry out special passenger awareness campaigns in running buses against the disposal and littering of waste at bus stands and other public places, for which it has tied up with the Suchitwa Mission.

“We’ll select various groups of youngsters, mainly volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC). The campaigns will be conducted on important occasions like November 1 (Kerala Piravi Day), November 14 (Children’s Day), January 1 (New Year), January 26 (Republic Day) and March 30 (International Zero Waste Day).