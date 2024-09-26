Nitin Madhukar Jamdar sworn is as Chief Justice of Kerala HC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Justice Jamdar. Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice on the occasion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was present during the swearing-in ceremony. Also present were Speaker A N Shamseer, Law Minister P Rajeeve, Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan,, judges of the Kerala High Court and senior IAS and IPS officers.

Justice Jamdar, who succeeded Justice AJ Desai, was previously a judge of the Bombay High Court. He is a native of Solapur in Maharashtra.