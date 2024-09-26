SC reserves judgement on A Raja's plea against Kerala HC order cancelling his election as MLA

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on a plea filed by CPI(M) leader A Raja challenging the order of the Kerala High Court which set aside his election from Devikulam Assembly seat in Idukki district.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih heard submissions from senior advocates V Giri and Narender Hooda appearing for Raja and Kumar respectively.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Raja against the March 20, 2023 order of the Kerala High Court.

The high court had passed the order on an election petition filed by Congress leader D Kumar, who was the runner-up in the 2021 Assembly polls, alleging that Raja was not qualified to contest the Devikulam seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Raja, opposing the plea, had contended that he belonged to the Hindu Parayan community in relation to the state of Kerala and the caste certificate issued by Tahsildar, Devikulam proved the same.

He had also contended that the Returning Officer rightly rejected the objection by Kumar to the nomination paper filed by him.

The CPI(M) leader also claimed that his parents had never converted to Christianity, he was never baptised, his wife was a Hindu and that his marriage was according to Hindu rites which included lighting of a customary lamp and tying of 'thali' around his wife's neck.

In his plea, Kumar had alleged that Raja was a Christian, baptised at a CSI church in the hill district, and submitted a fake certificate to prove that he belonged to an SC community.