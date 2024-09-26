Shirur landslide: Painful, yet needed closure for family's two-month-long wait for crucial answers

KOZHIKODE: The discovery of a decomposed body and the cabin of the truck driven by Arjun has brought a painful, but necessary end, to the search of his family members for vital clues more than two months after he disappeared in the disaster.

Arjun’s brother-in-law, Jithin, who had stayed at the recovery site throughout the process, shared his mixed emotions, saying, “We knew Arjun wouldn’t return alive, but we clung to the hope of finding some remains.” His grief was palpable as he witnessed the crane lifting the twisted cabin of the truck from the Gangavali River, a moment that signalled the end of their long ordeal.

The remains were immediately transported to the Karwar Government Hospital mortuary, and the authorities, including Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail, confirmed that a DNA test would be conducted to verify the body’s identity.

Arjun’s family, especially his sister Anju, found the situation too overwhelming. Jithin explained how he felt it was the right decision to send his wife back home before the recovery, as the sight of her brother’s decomposed remains would have been too much for her to bear.

Manaf, the owner of the truck, who had been at the scene since the beginning of the recovery efforts, shared his own deep grief and the emotional toll the event had taken on him. Manaf also became the victim of social media attacks. But his resolve to stay in Shirur until Arjun’s body was found never wavered. Reflecting on the suspended search in August, Manaf spoke about how devastated he was. But he credited the support from various quarters for enabling them to resume operations and ultimately find the body.

As the news of the recovery spread, Arjun’s family in Kerala was heartbroken. Political leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal MP, visited the family on Wednesday to offer their condolences. Support has poured in from various parts of the state, helping the grieving family through this tragic time.