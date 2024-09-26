Two-and-a-half kg of gold stolen during highway heist in Thrissur

THRISSUR: In a highway heist, a gang arrived in three vehicles, blocked a car on the NH, and made off with 2.5 kg of gold ornaments in broad daylight at Kallidukku near Kuthiran.

Even 24 hours after the incident, which took place on Wednesday, the police have yet to make any headway in their investigation.

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. when Arun Sunny, a Thrissur-based gold jewellery dealer, along with his assistant, was transporting finished jewellery from Coimbatore to Thrissur in his car. When they reached Kallidukku, where subway construction is ongoing, three vehicles intercepted Arun's car.

According to Arun’s statement to the police, three individuals approached his car and threatened him, demanding he hand over the gold. When he hesitated, they dragged him out of his car and forced him into one of their vehicles, while Arun’s assistant was taken to another car. They also took away his car.

Inside their vehicle, the robbers allegedly beat Arun with weapons like a hammer to extract information about the gold that had been kept in a secret chamber in his car. Amid the assault, they issued death threats, prompting Arun to reveal the location of the gold, as stated in the complaint.

After nearly two hours, the robbers dropped Arun on the roadside at Puthur and his assistant at Marathakkara. Arun then lodged a complaint with the police.