Veteran Congress leader KP Kunhikannan passes away at 75

KANNUR: Veteran Congress leader and former Udma MLA, KP Kunhikannan, passed away at the age of 75 in Kannur. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a severe accident in Nileshwar, Kasaragod, on 4 September, which left him with multiple rib injuries.
Kunhikannan was the first District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Kasaragod, a distinction he held after the district's formation in 1984. A close associate of Congress stalwart K. Karunakaran, Kunhikannan played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Northern Kerala.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K. Sudhakaran were among many who expressed their condolences.
On Thursday morning, Kunhikannan's body was kept at the Kannur DCC office for public homage. Several prominent leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, along with many members of the public, paid their respects. The body was later taken to Kasaragod for another public homage at the Kasaragod DCC.
The funeral procession commenced from Kasaragod at 2 p.m., making stops at eight locations, including Iduma town, before arriving at Gandhi Park in Payyanur by 6 p.m. on Thursday. The procession continued to Kandonthar, reaching Priyadarshini Mandir in Caramel around 8:30 p.m.
On Friday morning, the body will be brought to his residence in Annur, Payyanur, at 8:30 a.m., with the cremation scheduled for 11 a.m. at Shanti Sthal Crematorium in Moorikoval, Payyanur.
Born on 9 September 1949 in Kaithapram, Kunhikannan was the son of Sanskrit scholar Anidil Kizhakkinakathu Kunjambu Poduwal and Kadavath Puthalathu Kunhanga Amma. His political career began in 1977 when he became the State General Secretary of the Youth Congress. In 1980, he contested the Legislative Assembly elections from the Trikaripur constituency. He was later elected to the Legislative Assembly from Udma in both 1987 and 1991. Kunhikannan also served as the president of the Kasaragod DCC and as general secretary of the KPCC for several years.
When K. Karunakaran formed the Democratic Indira Congress (DIC), Kunhikannan distanced himself from Karunakaran's faction and returned to the Congress, serving as the State General Secretary. He also contested the 2021 assembly elections from Trikaripur. During his tenure as Youth Congress State General Secretary, he was part of a youth delegation that toured Russia.
Kunhikannan held various prominent positions throughout his career, including Chairman of KeraFed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Corporation, Member of the Electricity Board, Vice President of the Payyannur College Management Committee, and Chairman of Co-operative Ayurveda Medical College. He was the founding president of several cooperative institutions.
He also served as President of the National Khadi Workers Union (INTUC), President of KIMCO, Treasurer of the K. Karunakaran Memorial Committee, and President of the V.N. Eripuram Memorial Committee.
Kunhikannan is survived by his wife, K. Sushila, a retired headmistress, and their children: K.P.K. Thilakan (Additional Private Secretary to Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan), K.P.K. Tulasi, and in-laws Pradish and Adv. Veena S. Nair (State General Secretary of the Youth Congress in Thiruvananthapuram).