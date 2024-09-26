Veteran Congress leader KP Kunhikannan passes away at 75

KANNUR: Veteran Congress leader and former Udma MLA, KP Kunhikannan, passed away at the age of 75 in Kannur. He had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a severe accident in Nileshwar, Kasaragod, on 4 September, which left him with multiple rib injuries.

Kunhikannan was the first District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Kasaragod, a distinction he held after the district's formation in 1984. A close associate of Congress stalwart K. Karunakaran, Kunhikannan played a significant role in shaping the political landscape of Northern Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K. Sudhakaran were among many who expressed their condolences.

On Thursday morning, Kunhikannan's body was kept at the Kannur DCC office for public homage. Several prominent leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, along with many members of the public, paid their respects. The body was later taken to Kasaragod for another public homage at the Kasaragod DCC.

The funeral procession commenced from Kasaragod at 2 p.m., making stops at eight locations, including Iduma town, before arriving at Gandhi Park in Payyanur by 6 p.m. on Thursday. The procession continued to Kandonthar, reaching Priyadarshini Mandir in Caramel around 8:30 p.m.

On Friday morning, the body will be brought to his residence in Annur, Payyanur, at 8:30 a.m., with the cremation scheduled for 11 a.m. at Shanti Sthal Crematorium in Moorikoval, Payyanur.