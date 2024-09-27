Chokramudi hills echo distraught calls for revival in Idukki

IDUKKI: Chokramudi, a habitat of the highly endangered Nilgiri Tahr and Neelakurinji, a flower that blooms once in 12 years, has come under the spotlight after a joint verification by the revenue department unearthed many rule violations, including large-scale illegal constructions, that threaten its fragile landscape.

Protecting the hill associated with the life and sustainability of a community of people settled in the Bisonvalley panchayat, located earlier in the Udumbanchola taluk and now in the Devikulam taluk of Idukki district, is crucial as it is a Red Zone declared spot in the state disaster management authority’s zonal map.

Although illegal encroachments were mushrooming on the hill in the past few years, the gravity of a recent construction activity done by an Adimali resident on nearly 1.5 hectares of Pattaya land he had owned at Chokramudi came to the notice of the local residents only recently. Chokramudi resident Baiju Balakrishnan recollects that in July when heavy rain lashed the Devikulam area, muddy water gushed down the stream from the hill and the residents were worried whether it was a landslide. “Upon inspection the following morning, the residents came to know that an illegal check dam had been built on the hill and its breach resulted in the heavy gush of water,” he said.

Baiju said Chokramudi, falling under ward five of Bisonvalley panchayat, is home to nearly 700 families and another 100 Muthuvan tribal families, who have been settlers in this area for nearly a century. Other residents in this area are Scheduled Tribe communities (80 people). The 700 families in the area are migrant settlers. However, two years ago, small-scale illegal construction activities began in the red zone area of Chokramudi on Pattaya land with the approval of the revenue department authorities.