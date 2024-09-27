CM Pinarayi Vijayan converting party into family business: MLA P V Anvar

KEY EVENTS

August 20: Anvar criticises the then district police chief S Sasidharan while inaugurating the district conference of the police association at MSP community hall in Malappuram

August 30: Anvar holds a sit-in protest in front of the Malappuram police chief’s camp office, demanding a Crime Branch inquiry under the court’s observation into the disappearance of tree logs in 2021 from the camp office premises. He alleges that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar accepted a bribe of I1.5 crore from Shajan Scaria, the editor of a YouTube news channel named Marundan Malayalee

September 1: Anvar accuses Ajith of being part of a parallel system that controls various illegal activities in the state. He criticises CM’s political secretary P Sasi for failing to recognise this group and making the state government and the CPM aware of their activities

September 2: Anvar asks the state government to conduct a probe into the source of the ADGP's income, as he constructed a luxury residence near Kowdiar Palace in T'Puram and accuses him of involvement in gold smuggling and facilitating the acquittal of several Congress leaders in cases related to the solar scam

September 6: Anvar intensified his accusations, linking Ajith and IPS officer S Sujith Das to gold smuggling and the murder of Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna

September 7: Anvar, who previously accused Ajith Kumar of disrupting Thrissur Pooram, alleges that a conspiracy between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the ADGP caused the disruption

September 7: Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose records his statements to conduct a probe into the charges. Anvar says he provided the police

September 9: Alleging that Ajith sabotaged several sensational cases linked to politics and political fronts in Kerala, Anvar urges the state government to remove him from his ADGP post

September 20: Putting the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under pressure, Anvar launches a scathing attack on Sasi. He says Sasi’s failure to assess the state’s political climate turned the public’s sentiment against the state government

September 21: Anvar calls for a Vigilance inquiry into the purchase of a flat in Kowdiar by the ADGP. He said the flat was bought for I33 lakh in 2016 and sold just 10 days later for I65 lakh, alleging the transaction was a means to launder black money

September 21: Sending a clear indication that he would not back Anvar, Pinarayi rejects the LDF-backed MLA’s accusations of an alleged nexus between police and gold smugglers

September 21: Anvar counters CM, saying criticism against him stems from misinformation by Ajith and Sasi

September 22: Following a firm directive from the CPM state secretariat, Anvar softens his stance. The MLA who had taken strong stances against Ajith and Sasi, announces that he has decided to comply with the CPM by refraining from making public statements

September 23: Anvar says the LDF lost up to 20% of votes in the last parliamentary election across approximately 60 constituencies in the hilly districts due to the state government’s failure to address the human-wildlife conflict

September 26: Anvar says Pinarayi is unfit to hold the position of Home Minister and should resign immediately