CM Pinarayi Vijayan converting party into family business: MLA P V Anvar

Outsmarting the Opposition in criticising the CPM, LDF MLA from Nilambur P V Anvar blasted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for converting the party into a family business and surrendering before the RSS-BJP. Anvar voiced his emotions at a press conference in Nilambur on Thursday, asserting that he would not step down from his position as MLA. A look at what he said:
Pinarayi should step down as home minster immediately as he is unfit for the post. He knows nothing about what is happening in the ministry and is parroting what is handed over to him by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar
LDF won the last assembly elections riding on the popularity of Pinarayi. But his image has suffered a huge decline in the past three years. From captain, he has become handicapped
If things continue like this, Pinarayi will be the last CPM chief minister in the state. No one is helping him understand the real issues facing Kerala
Gold smuggling in the state is being carried out with the knowledge of the CM, and his political secretary P Sasi is deeply involved. It is hard to believe that the CM, who has access to intelligence and vigilance departments, was unaware of these activities
Those who want some benefits from the Centre might have ordered the ADGP to disrupt Thrissur Pooram. It is up to the media to find out who they are
Despite having intelligence and vigilance departments at his disposal, the CM failed to grasp the roles of his former principal secretary M Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case
The CM is under the influence of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and political secretary P Sasi
The CPM’s role is not to shield individuals like Mohamed Riyas, the PWD and Tourism Minister and the chief minister’s son-in-law. No one should attempt to trap me while trying to protect Riyas and a few other leaders
Pinarayi is even exerting control over CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The party secretary is not free to make his statements
The home minister granted six months for a vigilance investigation into financial misappropriations by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. Ajith provided I33.8 lakh for purchasing a flat in Thiruvananthapuram and accepted I65 lakh in cash to sell it. This alone warrants his suspension
There is no internal democracy within the CPM. The party allows top leaders to engage in corruption, while others are not permitted to act or speak against them. This goes against the core values of the party
Party leaders are being restricted from working for the people of the state, a situation created by the chief minister. Although he has ended favouritism, shouldn’t justice also be served to party cadres?
There is a nexus among top political leaders across all parties in the state, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This collusion poses a significant threat to the people of Kerala, as it hinders the proper investigation of major cases and the punishment of culprits
Only Pinarayi in the world will consider P Sasi as a blameless person. Many leaders in the party know his real character
Pinarayi is threatening me saying that there is a letter by the governor to launch an investigation against me. I will not be cowed down by such intimidations
For ADGP Ajithkumar, Pinarayi is ‘uncle’. Such is the rapport between the two
Former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan didn’t get the homage he deserved because Pinarayi was busy to go for a foreign trip with family. Party workers from Kannur expressed their dismay over the development
Is the chief minister willing to order an investigation into his gold smuggling cases under the supervision of a High Court judge?
I will hold a public meeting in Nilambur on Sunday to provide clarity to the public about his actions
I will not step down from my position as an MLA
KEY EVENTS
August 20: Anvar criticises the then district police chief S Sasidharan while inaugurating the district conference of the police association at MSP community hall in Malappuram
August 30: Anvar holds a sit-in protest in front of the Malappuram police chief’s camp office, demanding a Crime Branch inquiry under the court’s observation into the disappearance of tree logs in 2021 from the camp office premises. He alleges that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar accepted a bribe of I1.5 crore from Shajan Scaria, the editor of a YouTube news channel named Marundan Malayalee
September 1: Anvar accuses Ajith of being part of a parallel system that controls various illegal activities in the state. He criticises CM’s political secretary P Sasi for failing to recognise this group and making the state government and the CPM aware of their activities
September 2: Anvar asks the state government to conduct a probe into the source of the ADGP's income, as he constructed a luxury residence near Kowdiar Palace in T'Puram and accuses him of involvement in gold smuggling and facilitating the acquittal of several Congress leaders in cases related to the solar scam
September 6: Anvar intensified his accusations, linking Ajith and IPS officer S Sujith Das to gold smuggling and the murder of Ridan Basil, a native of Edavanna
September 7: Anvar, who previously accused Ajith Kumar of disrupting Thrissur Pooram, alleges that a conspiracy between Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and the ADGP caused the disruption
September 7: Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose records his statements to conduct a probe into the charges. Anvar says he provided the police
September 9: Alleging that Ajith sabotaged several sensational cases linked to politics and political fronts in Kerala, Anvar urges the state government to remove him from his ADGP post
September 20: Putting the CPM and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under pressure, Anvar launches a scathing attack on Sasi. He says Sasi’s failure to assess the state’s political climate turned the public’s sentiment against the state government
September 21: Anvar calls for a Vigilance inquiry into the purchase of a flat in Kowdiar by the ADGP. He said the flat was bought for I33 lakh in 2016 and sold just 10 days later for I65 lakh, alleging the transaction was a means to launder black money
September 21: Sending a clear indication that he would not back Anvar, Pinarayi rejects the LDF-backed MLA’s accusations of an alleged nexus between police and gold smugglers
September 21: Anvar counters CM, saying criticism against him stems from misinformation by Ajith and Sasi
September 22: Following a firm directive from the CPM state secretariat, Anvar softens his stance. The MLA who had taken strong stances against Ajith and Sasi, announces that he has decided to comply with the CPM by refraining from making public statements
September 23: Anvar says the LDF lost up to 20% of votes in the last parliamentary election across approximately 60 constituencies in the hilly districts due to the state government’s failure to address the human-wildlife conflict
September 26: Anvar says Pinarayi is unfit to hold the position of Home Minister and should resign immediately