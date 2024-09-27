Don’t overtake superclass buses: KSRTC to its drivers

KOCHI: 'Don't overtake superclass buses', reads the latest directive of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to its drivers.
While the trigger for the memorandum issued on September 25 was the receipt of several complaints from passengers, what has prompted the management to issue the “unusual” order is to prevent “competitive riding and check leakage of revenue”.
“The public opts to travel in superclass buses by paying higher ticket rates to reach their destinations safely and on time. The running time of these buses to cover a specified distance is comparatively low, mainly due to limited stops and sticking to the allowed passenger capacity. However, it has come to the notice that, in some instances at least, lower-class buses refuse to give side and even overtake higher-class buses, including Minnal, by indulging in competitive driving,” a senior official said, adding the corporation has received many complaints in this regard of late.
The superclass buses mainly include the Super Express, Super Deluxe, Minnal and Volvo buses. “...The superclass buses should be given the priority...under no circumstances should a bus overtake another belonging to a higher class category. Also, the
lower class buses should give side to superclass ones to facilitate overtaking upon demand (by honking). Unnecessary competition on roads should be avoided. All the staff belonging to driver and conductor posts should take special care to follow the direction in letter and spirit. They should drive safely and carefully,” the directive read.
Competition between SWIFT and superclass buses reason behind fiat?
According to sources, the directive by the executive director (operations) comes in the wake of “competition” between the new buses operated by the SWIFT Ltd and those in the superclass category like Super Express, Super Deluxe and Minnal.
The public entity formed a subsidiary wing — SWIFT Ltd — in April 2022 to provide professional services to passengers. A new set of well-trained crew (drivers and conductors) were recruited and news buses acquired. Presently, the KSRTC SWIFT Ltd owns 434 buses, including 165 electric and 269 long-distance buses operating in inter-city and inter-state routes.
Sources said the superclass category buses are old while the SWIFT Ltd buses are new. “There are several instances when SWIFT buses overtake superclass buses. There are also complaints that the SWIFT crew refuses to give side for superclass buses to overtake them. Commuters are naturally upset as they pay more for the superclass buses, but find superfast buses reaching the destination first in some cases,” said a source.
“Also, if SWIFT buses reach boarding points first, then the waiting passengers would board and travel in them for a lower fare. KSRTC loses out on the extra revenue it would have got had the people travelled in the superclass buses,” said the source.
Recently, the corporation refurbished and rolled out over 20 'Minnal' buses, which bring in good revenue. It reduced the stops to minimum (only one in a district) to cut down on the running time and also introduced the services on routes like Palakkad-Mookambika and Palakkad-Kanyakumari.