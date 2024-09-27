Don’t overtake superclass buses: KSRTC to its drivers

KOCHI: 'Don't overtake superclass buses', reads the latest directive of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to its drivers.

While the trigger for the memorandum issued on September 25 was the receipt of several complaints from passengers, what has prompted the management to issue the “unusual” order is to prevent “competitive riding and check leakage of revenue”.

“The public opts to travel in superclass buses by paying higher ticket rates to reach their destinations safely and on time. The running time of these buses to cover a specified distance is comparatively low, mainly due to limited stops and sticking to the allowed passenger capacity. However, it has come to the notice that, in some instances at least, lower-class buses refuse to give side and even overtake higher-class buses, including Minnal, by indulging in competitive driving,” a senior official said, adding the corporation has received many complaints in this regard of late.

The superclass buses mainly include the Super Express, Super Deluxe, Minnal and Volvo buses. “...The superclass buses should be given the priority...under no circumstances should a bus overtake another belonging to a higher class category. Also, the

lower class buses should give side to superclass ones to facilitate overtaking upon demand (by honking). Unnecessary competition on roads should be avoided. All the staff belonging to driver and conductor posts should take special care to follow the direction in letter and spirit. They should drive safely and carefully,” the directive read.