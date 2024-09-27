Five-member gang robs three ATMs in a stretch in Thrissur; loots Rs 65 lakh

THRISSUR: An overnight robbery by a five-member gang covering three ATMs in a stretch in three different locations in the district in the wee hours on Friday, saw Rs.65 lakhs robbed from the machines of SBI.

At around 2.30 am, SBI ATM at Mapranam was robbed by the gang using a gas cutter. The cash tray was cut and the money was looted. The bank authorities received an alert following which police were informed. The CCTV cameras in the region were covered using spray paint. However, visuals were received from a nearby hotel in which five people, covering their face, were seen walking towards the ATM.

At around 3.15 am, the SBI ATM at Shoranur road was looted in the same way following the robbery at Kolazhy SBI ATM.

The police initiated a probe. Forensic team and dog squad have arrived at the locations. It is suspected that the gang used a white Hyundai Creta car for the crime.