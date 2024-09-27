Kerala: On since 2020, actor assault trial to drag out further

KOCHI: The trial of the 2017 actor abduction and assault case is likely to be prolonged further after the prosecution on Thursday sought the reopening of the evidence. The Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court adjourned the examination of the accused persons after the prosecution sought the reopening of the evidence.

The court decided to adjourn the procedure conducted under CrPC Section 313, to Friday. The trial in the sensational case has been going on since January 2020.

After completing the witness examination and closing the evidence earlier this month, the court posted the case for examining the accused persons under Section 313 on Thursday. All the nine accused persons, including Pulsar Suni and actor Dileep, were present in court as directed.

However, the prosecution filed a petition seeking the reopening of evidence, a move that sources said was taken so that five of its witnesses could be called and examined again.

The prosecution’s stand is that some witnesses gave additional statements to the police as part of further investigation into the case that was held while the trial was going on.

It said these witnesses had to be examined again before conducting the procedure under Section 313. The court also asked the defence counsels to file any objections they might have against reopening the evidence.