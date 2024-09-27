Kerala will support all investments in tourism sector, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: All investments made in the tourism sector will get support from the state government, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating the 12th edition of Kerala Travel Mart at Le Meridian Convention Centre in Kochi on Thursday.

He said the positive changes in the world tourism sector should be assimilated into our tourism sector. “The government has formulated special schemes to make Kerala the focus of the national and international tourism market.

As much as Rs 136 crore has been earmarked in the budget for infrastructure development of tourist destinations. Tourism no longer means just visiting a place. It has become a means of entertainment.”

“As part of this, new trends are emerging in the market. We need to be able to take advantage of such opportunities. The government is working to create at least one tourist centre in each local body.

It is time to give importance to tourism all over the world. Kerala has all the conditions to make it a wellness tourism hub. The achievements we have achieved in the field of traditional medicine and the field of modern medicine are the basis for it,” said the CM.

He urged the tourism stakeholders to make efforts to provide health and geriatric care by establishing wellness centres in peaceful and beautiful places in Kerala. “Those coming from other Indian states and foreigners should be cared for in such centres.

It should be possible to bring the characteristics of Kerala to foreign countries through activities in the tourism sector and to take up the work of bringing things like a peaceful secular environment, abundance of water and physical connectivity to everyone,” he added.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas presided over.