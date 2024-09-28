IMA Kerala teams up with Academically Global

KOCHI: Academically Global, a pioneering Healthcare EdTech, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Kerala chapter have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide doctors in Kerala with the guidance and resources they need to prepare for overseas licensure, registration exams and higher studies.

The MoU was signed by Dr. K Sasidharan, secretary of IMA Kerala State, and a representative from Academically Global, in the presence of Dr Joseph Beneaven, president of IMA Kerala State.

The partnership ensures that doctors affiliated with IMA Kerala can access Academically Global’s courses (at special rates), designed to help healthcare professionals prepare for licensure exams and higher education opportunities in countries such as Australia, the UK, New Zealand, and the USA.

Not only can doctors migrate after licensure and registration, but they also have the option to pursue medical specialisations abroad, work for a few years, and return to India with enhanced skills and experience.