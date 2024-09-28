Kerala braces for more mpox cases as one more tests positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 26-year-old man who returned from the UAE tested positive for mpox on Friday. He is under treatment in a private hospital in Ernakulam. His samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology lab in Alappuzha.

The samples have been sent for genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology in Pune. This marks the second case of mpox reported in the state and the third in the country this year.

In response to this development, Health Minister Veena George convened a high-level meeting and announced that preventive measures had been strengthened. A contact list of those who interacted with the patient is being prepared. She urged travellers returning from abroad to seek medical attention and report any symptoms. “The disease is mainly transmitted after symptoms appear, so those with symptoms should take care not to spread it,” she said.

Anticipating the possibility of more cases, the minister directed officials to set up additional isolation facilities in all districts. As symptomatic individuals arriving at airports may consult private doctors, the health department plans to collaborate with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to raise awareness among physicians, pediatricians, and dermatologists in the private sector. Additionally, a meeting with field health workers will be held to enhance public health efforts.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man from Edavanna in Malappuram had tested positive on September 18. Later, it was found that his infection was due to the Clade 1b strain of the virus. Following this, isolation facilities were established in all districts and surveillance was strengthened. The department also plans to update the guidelines for the prevention and effective treatment of mpox.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is a viral illness caused by the Monkeypox Virus, a species of the genus Orthopoxvirus.