Kerala: Mortal remains of Arjun handed over to family after 72-day search

KOZHIKODE: The body of Arjun, a Malayali truck driver who tragically lost his life in a landslide in Shirur, has been handed over to his family. The ambulance carrying his mortal remains departed from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district at 6.15pm on Friday, escorted by Karnataka Police up to the state border.

Manjeswaram MLA A K M Ashraf and Karwar MLA Satish Sail accompanied Arjun’s relatives on the journey to his hometown. A Karnataka police officer of CI rank has been assigned to ensure the security of the ambulance transporting Arjun’s body. Sail told reporters that he would stop briefly at the disaster site at Shirur to pray for Arjun’s soul. The ambulance is expected to reach Kozhikode by 6am on Saturday.

The lorry drivers’ association will receive the ambulance at Pulladdikunnu. From there, it will proceed to Arjun’s native place, Kannadikkal, arriving around 8am. Local residents are expected to join the convoy on foot from Kannadikkal Bazar. The body will be brought to his residence by 8.10am, for the public to pay their respects for an hour.

However, the duration may extend depending on the number of mourners. Arjun’s body will be cremated at his homestead later. The Karnataka government has announced a relief amount of Rs 5 lakh for Arjun’s family and will also cover the transportation expenses of his mortal remains to Kerala.

Arjun’s body was found after an extensive 72-day search spearheaded by both the Karnataka and Kerala governments. His identity was confirmed on Friday morning through DNA testing after his remains was retrieved from the lorry submerged in Gangavali River.