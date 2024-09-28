Koothuparamba firing survivor Pushpan passes away at 54

KOZHIKODE: Pushpan, a survivor of the Koothuparamba police firing, passed away at the age of 54.

He had been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Kozhikode due to deteriorating health for a long period. He was declared dead at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Last month, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visited Pushpan. Pushpan was critically injured during a protest in 1994, organized by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) at Koothuparamba against then-minister M.V. Raghavan, opposing the self-financing educational institutions.

The police opened fire during the protest, killing five DYFI workers, including district vice president K.K. Rajeevan. Pushpan was among five others who were wounded in the shooting.

A bullet struck Pushpan in the back of the neck, damaging his spinal cord and leaving him paralyzed from the neck down. He remained bedridden for the rest of his life.

For the Communist Party of India Marxist CPI(M), Pushpan became a symbol of resistance. Pushpan was the "living martyr" of the party.

From local branch leaders to Chief Minister Vijayan, CPI(M) members regularly visited Pushpan and offered support throughout his life.