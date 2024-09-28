Rare amoebic infection confirmed in Thiruvananthapuram boy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A plus-II student from Decent Mukku in Navaikulam has tested positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis. He is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram. Doctors report that his condition is stable.

The 17-year-old sought help at a local primary health centre after experiencing high fever on September 25. After examining his symptoms and history, the doctors referred him to the medical college.

Health officials said the boy had bathed in a stagnant pond at Maruthikunnu, where a warning was issued following a previous case last month. The Health department is now working to identify and test others who may have also bathed in the pond.

Earlier, a 24-year-old woman from Edamonnila recovered from amoebic meningoencephalitis in August. The district had 12 cases including one death so far. As many as 10 patients have recovered from the disease. This year, a total of 21 cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis have been reported across Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Thrissur, and Kasaragod, resulting in six deaths.