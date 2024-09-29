Actor Balachandra Menon files complaint against actor for blackmailing attempt

KOCHI: Actor-Director Balachandra Menon has filed a complaint to the State Police Chief claiming that a woman who recently made allegations of sexual advances against him tried to blackmail him as well.

Menon sent his complaint via email seeking an investigation against the woman and her lawyer. It was based on the statement of the same woman, police had registered seven cases against actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu and Maniyanpilla Raju. Recently, in an interview, she disclosed how Menon made sexual advances towards her.

The actor alleged that he had received a call on September 14 from a lawyer threatening him with three molestation cases soon. Since he did not respond to the calls further, fake allegations and videos were circulated against him on social media platforms, he alleged. Later, he realised that the caller was a lawyer of the woman who made the so-called fake allegations against him.

Earlier, the woman had given a confidential statement to a magistrate. However, no allegation was raised against Balachandra Menon then. The woman who acted in Malayalam and Tamil is also facing a probe in a rape case on the complaint of her relative.