Justice Devan Ramachandran escapes unhurt after car tyre bursts in pothole in Thrissur

KOCHI: Kerala High Court Judge Justice Devan Ramachandran had a lucky escape on Saturday after one of the tyres of his car burst while travelling on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram State Highway, a sizeable stretch of which is in a dilapidated condition.

The mishap happened around 3 pm at Mundur along the Kunnamkulam-Thrissur stretch while he was returning to Kochi after attending a public function in Kozhikode. The left front tyre burst while his official vehicle was negotiating a deep pothole. The judge, however, escaped unhurt.

“I had a lucky escape,” Justice Devan Ramachandran said.

“The Kunnamkulam-Thrissur stretch still has several potholes, though the authorities fixed some of them. The car fell in a deep pothole and one of the front tyres suddenly burst. Luckily no one was hurt. Sir is hearing a case on the bad road condition and today he had personally experienced the same,” said a personal staffer of the judge.

Soon personnel from the Peramangalam Police station arrived at the spot and changed the tyre of the car after which the judge continued his journey.

The Kunnamkulam-Thrissur stretch of the State Highway has been lying in a dilapidated condition for a long. Large potholes have been formed even as the white topping work between Mundur and Peramangalam is progressing at a snail’s pace. The local residents even staged a protest, following which some parts of the stretch were repaired.