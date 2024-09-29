Kerala Champions Boat League will be conducted soon, says minister P A Mohamed Riyas

ALAPPUZHA: Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said that the government is planning to conduct the Champions Boat League (CBL) soon. He was speaking after inaugurating the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday.

“A meeting of the CBL board will be convened soon to finalise the details. Boat races are deeply ingrained in the hearts of Alappuzha residents and are important events for Kerala Tourism. The tourism department’s effort is to fully utilise the potential of the boat race which has become one of Kerala’s major tourism attractions. A grant of Rs 1 crore has been allotted for the conduct of the prestigious Nehru Trophy Boat Race,” said Riyas.

Minister for Agriculture P Prasad who presided over the event said the boat race is a festival that embodies the emotions and enthusiasm of people. “Although the race was postponed due to the recent disaster in Wayanad, the government decided to go ahead with the event to bring joy and celebration to the people who were devastated by natural fury,” he said.

The inaugural function started with a silent prayer in memory of those affected by the Wayanad disaster. Following that minister Mohamed Riyas laid floral tributes at the Nehru statue. Southern Naval Command Vice Admiral V Srinivas flagged off the race, while Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, presented the 2023 Nehru Trophy Media Award to winners.

The Boat Race souvenir was released by MLA P P Chitharanjan by handing over a copy to Changanassery MLA Job Michael. MLAs H Salam, Thomas K Thomas, U Prathibha, Daleema Jojo, and Alappuzha municipal chairperson K K Jayamma, Collector Alex Varghese, and sub-collector Sameer Kishan spoke on the occasion.