Pallathuruthy Boat Club lifts Nehru Trophy for 5th consecutive year

ALAPPUZHA: In a difference of microseconds, Karichal Chundan rowed by Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PCB) became the winner of the 70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) held at Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha on Saturday.

Veeyapuram Chundan rowed by Village Boat Club Kainakari became the first runner-up, while Nadubhagom Chundan rowed by Kumarakom Town Boat Club became the second runner-up. Niranam Chundan rowed by Niranam Boat Club was the third runner-up.

PCB is winning the NTBR for the fifth consecutive year, while Karichal won 16 victories in the 70-year-long history of the NTBR. Karichal finished the 1,200 m long track in 4.29.785 minutes, while Veeyapuram finished in 4.29.790 minutes. Nadubhagom finished in 4.30.13 minutes and Niranam Chundan finished in 4.30.56 minutes.

The PBC lifted the trophy in 2018, 2019, 2022 rowing Payippadan Chundan, Nadubhagom Chundan and Mahadevikadu Kattil Thekkethil Chundan respectively. In 2023, they won the title with Veeyapuram Chundan. The captains of the Karichal boat were Alan Moonnuthaikkal and Aiden Moonnuthaikkal from Karichal.

A total of 74 boats, including 19 snake boats, participated in the regatta. The boat race scheduled for August 10 was postponed due to the Wayanad landslide tragedy.

As the weather was clear the excitement reached fever pitch in and around Punnamada. Despite the event happening on a rescheduled date, a huge crowd turned up to watch the ‘Olympics on Water’. As the oarsmen rowed the snake boats, the ecstatic crowd made the atmosphere electric.

The winners in the other categories are

Churulan- Moozhy (IBRA, Kochi);

Iruttukuthi ‘A’ grade - Moonnuthaikkal (Thanthonithuruthu Boat Club, Mulavukad);

Iruttukuthi ‘B’ grade - Thuruthipuram (Thuruthipuram Boat Club, Ernakulam);

Iruttukuthi ‘C’ grade - Ilamurathamburan Pampavasan (BBC Illikkal, Irinjalakuda);

Veppu ‘A’ grade - Ambalakadavan (New Kavalam Emirates, Chennamkary);

Veppu ‘B’ grade - Chiramel Thottukadavan (SSBC, Kumarakom);

Thekkanodi Thara (Women) - Devas (Sports Authority of India, Alappuzha);

Thekkanodi Kettu (Women) - Padinjare Paramban (Young Star Boat Club, Thamallackal).