Drug rackets luring female carriers to expand network in Kerala

KOCHI: In June this year, acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested a woman at the Aluva railway station with a kilogram of MDMA, valued at over Rs 50 lakh. The woman, identified as Sarmeen Akhtar, 26, from Bengaluru, was a regular drug smuggler, according to the police.

The arrest was made by a combined team from the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Aluva police under their special operation named ‘Operation Clean’.

The MDMA had been smuggled from Delhi, concealed inside a heater, and was intended for sale to youths.

Officers with the Ernakulam Rural police revealed that Sarmeen frequently returned to Delhi the same day after delivering the drugs. That was one of the largest single-drug seizures made by the Ernakulam Rural Police and DANSAF, said an officer.

In a separate case, on the night of March 5, two persons, including a woman, were arrested by the Elamakkara police in Kochi with 57.65grams of MDMA. The suspects, Mohammed Roshan, 28, from Edavanakkad, and Sruthy P, 24, from Athani, were staying at an apartment in Karukappilly.

Police, acting on a tip-off, raided the apartment and found 16 zip lock bags containing MDMA hidden above a kitchen chimney. A nano weighing machine and a glass pipe used for smoking the drug were also recovered. Investigators suspect the duo were part of a larger drug racket, and deeper investigations are on.