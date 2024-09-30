Kerala to get 177 MW power from October 1

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the meeting between officials of the KSEB and the Union Power Ministry, the latter ordered supply of 177 MW of electricity to Kerala from October 1.

Of this, 80 MW will be supplied from National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) Barh Super Thermal Power Station’s first unit in Bihar, while the remaining 97 MW will be supplied from the second station.

KSEB CMD Biju Prabhakar, directors and top officials had recently called on Union power secretary and joint secretaries in New Delhi following the intervention of Kerala Power Minister K K Krishnankutty.

At the meeting, Prabhakar apprised the ministry’s team of the power crisis in Kerala. The KSEB had also been in relentless touch with the ministry officials.

“Kerala demanded 300 MW, but the Centre decided to provide 177 MW from October 1, to March 31, 2025,” Krishnankutty said.