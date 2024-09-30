Living wills gain traction in Kerala, empower individuals to ‘leave peacefully’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The living will, or advance medical directive, has become increasingly popular among individuals in the state who wish to avoid prolonged life through intensive care, despite challenges in its implementation.

Amid ongoing disputes over communist leader M M Lawrence’s body, those familiar with a living will believe that such a document could have facilitated the medical college’s handling of the veteran leader’s remains according to his wishes.

A living will serve as a written expression of a person’s preferences, enabling designated individuals or family members to honour those wishes without guilt or conflict at a critical time.

Kochouseph Chittilappilly, an industrialist and philanthropist, created a living will five years ago to ensure he could “leave peacefully”. In his directive, he specified that he did not want any major medical interventions, particularly surgery or ventilation, if he became permanently ill after the age of 70. He also expressed his desire for his body to be donated for medical research.

He emphasised that individuals should draft such a will while in good mental health.

“This way, your family and friends can understand your decision. I’ve made a digital copy of my will and shared it with them,” he explained. “Without a living will, my children might feel pressured to pursue treatment due to societal expectations. I want to avoid that, having lived my life fully.”