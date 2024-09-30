Tech startup sets up flood forecast system in Kerala's Periyar, Chalakudy river basins

KOCHI: Floods, cyclones and landslides. Kerala has been at the receiving end of the vagaries of an unpredictable weather, and has been in dire need of a forecasting system.

Such a pioneering system has been installed in the Periyar and Chalakudy river basins, courtesy Equinoct. The tech startup has set up the flood forecast system in collaboration with the Community Resource Centre in Puthanvelikkara and the Ernakulam District Disaster Management Authority.

Equinoct MD C Jayaraman said, “This is the first community-sourced impact-based flood forecast and early warning system. It is designed to assist the local population in navigating the increasingly severe annual weather events, particularly floods, brought on by climate change and human factors that aggravate it.”

“This collective initiative is a significant step towards enhancing disaster preparedness, mitigation, rescue, and rehabilitation,” Jayaraman told TNIE.

Equinoct is one of the eight start-ups selected from seven countries by the UNICEF Office of Innovation’s First Climate Tech Cohort.

“We have developed the community-sourced impact-based flood forecast and warning system that can be replicated in other vulnerable areas of the country," said Jayaraman.

"Eighty monitoring stations have been installed in the two river basins to collect rainfall, river, and groundwater level data with the help of a dedicated community volunteer network. To strengthen the facility, we have also developed a ‘climate dashboard’ with the support of community volunteers in the river basins,” he added.