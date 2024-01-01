Home States Kerala

Nod to rename Nemom, Kochuveli railway stations

The proposal was announced on April 25 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thiruvananthapuram Central to flag off a Vande Bharat train service.

Published: 01st January 2024 08:39 AM

Kochuveli junction. (EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government has approved the railway ministry’s proposal to rename Kochuveli station as Thiruvananthapuram North and Nemom station as Thiruvananthapuram South, as part of development plans to create satellite stations for Thiruvananthapuram Central. These stations will be used to decongest traffic at Thiruvananthapuram Central. 

He also laid the foundation stone for a `156-crore project for the comprehensive development of Thiruvananthapuram area. 

This includes the development of the satellite terminal Kochuveli and a new terminal at Nemom. Nemom terminal will facilitate the handling of train services both towards Ernakulam and also towards Nagercoil/Madurai. 

The two additional platforms and one additional stabling line at Kochuveli will facilitate the handling of additional trains from Kochuveli terminal. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said Thiruvananthapuram Central, Nemom, Pettah and Kochuveli railway stations would be developed over the next 2-3 years. The project is expected to help initiate new train services from Thiruvananthapuram.

