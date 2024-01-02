Kerala aims to make Kochi an AI hub; city to host global AI summit in 2024

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Giving a big thrust to its efforts to make Kochi the country’s key centre for AI-assisted technology, the Kerala government will host a global artificial intelligence (AI) summit in Kochi in the middle of this year.

The initiative by the state government follows IT giant IBM India planning to make Kochi its major centre for AI. Industry Minister P Rajeev and the industry department’s principal secretary Suman Billa on Tuesday held talks with IBM India's senior vice president (products) Dinesh Nirmal. After the discussions, an in-principle agreement was reached where IBM India will start its hub in Kochi.

Following the talks, the state government has also decided to hold a global AI summit by the middle of 2024.

“By becoming the AI hub of IBM, Kochi will see an influx of top technology professionals from across the globe,” Rajeev said, noting that the trend will also imply a reverse migration.

“This will particularly benefit the new generation in IT. Also, it can double the number of IBM staff vis-à-vis the prevailing total,” said Rajeev.

IBM’s making Kochi its AI hub will prompt other players in the industry to follow suit, he reckoned. Adding to the prospects will be Infopark entering its second stage of expansion, strengthening the facilities for IBM’s initiatives, he said.

The proposed Kochi hub will work on the basis of generative AI, beyond just generic AI. Already IBM is providing AI services to international behemoths such as Boeing.

“We are working towards ensuring the participation of Boeing in the upcoming AI Summit,” the minister said.

"The summit will be organised in association with the state’s Department of Industry," said Suman Billa.



The IT Parks, Kerala Startup Mission, Digital University and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will collaborate with the event. Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will make presentations on the preparations to make Kochi the country’s principal AI hub.

The decisions emerged at a video conference, which was attended by Keltron CMD N Narayana Moorthy.

The discussions also saw the government arriving at a consensus on Samsung launching a centre for semiconductors and chip design.

