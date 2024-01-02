Minister Saji Cherian withdraws controversial remarks against bishops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hours after Kerala Catholic Bishops Council president and major archbishop of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Mar Baselios Cleemis came out against his speech, Minister Saji Cheriyan expressed regrets over the controversial remarks and withdrew three words - Cake wine and goosebumps - from it.

However, the minister asserted that he stands firm in his criticism that the bishops should have issued Manipur issue in the meeting convened by the Prime Minister.

"I have a very good relationship with bishops and priests. Major archbishop Cleemis is a person whom I respect. He has said that my remarks have hurt the Church and the KCBC will not cooperate with us until I withdraw the words. If the Church feels that my remarks on wine and cake has pained them, I withdraw it," the minister said.

"However, I want to remind that it was not the issue of cake and wine that I raised. I stand by my criticism that the bishops should have raised the Manipur issue in the meeting," he added.

Later, replying to a question from media persons, the minister also withdrew the remark that some bishops have goosebumps when they get an invite from the BJP.

"The BJP is trying to whip up Hindu sentiments by unleashing attacks against the minorities across the country. Around 700 incidents of attacks on Christian institutions were reported across the country during the past year. Of this, 287 cases were in Uttar Pradesh and 148 in Chhattisgarh," he said.

"Attacks against Christians have increased manifold during the past 9 years. The Union and State governments have failed to control the riots in Manipur in which 200 people have been killed. The Prime Minister has not even visited the riot-hit state. I had stated in my speech that it was inappropriate for the bishops to attend the Christmas party offered by the Prime Minister without raising these issues," said Saji Cherian.

He alleged that the BJP is trying to lure the Christians and isolate Muslims.

"As per the wish of Major archbishop Cleemis, I have withdrawn the remarks that pained him. But I stand firm on the second part of my speech that the bishops should have raised the Manipur issue at the Prime Minister's meeting," he said.

The minister also alleged that some media houses are trying to tarnish his image.





