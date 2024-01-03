Star-studded women’s meet to kick off BJP’s Lok Sabha run in Kerala

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR : Actress Shobana, cricketer Minnu Mani and Mariakutty Chettathi, who has been hogging the limelight with her fight to get the social security pension dues, are among the women who will share the stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi practically kicks off the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, at Thrissur on Wednesday.

Celebrity businesswoman Beena Kannan, Padma Shri laureate Sosamma Iype and social activist Uma Preman will also be present on the dais with the PM at the event, christened ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam’ (Women Power with PM Modi).

The BJP expects Modi’s programme to make waves in Thrissur, where the party has pinned its hopes on pulling off a surprise win through actor Suresh Gopi, who has been campaigning relentlessly in the constituency ever since his loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party hopes that “the Modi tharang” will have a cascading effect in all constituencies across Kerala.

In its quest to open account in Kerala, which has hitherto remained a hostile territory for the party, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to gather maximum support for its nominee in Thrissur. Modi will address the Mahila Samgamam, organised by the party’s women’s wing Mahila Morcha, which is expected to be attended by about two lakh women. The prime minister is also scheduled to take out a road show through the Swaraj Round.

Curbs on vehicles from 11am; 1,000 women cops deployed

“Women from all walks of life will take part in the event. Only women will be allowed entry to Thekkinkadu Maidan, the venue of the event,” said BJP district president Aneeshkumar K K.

Aneeshkumar said: “Kudumbashree members, Haritha Karma Sena workers, MGNREGA workers, elected representatives of BJP from all local bodies in the district among others will be in attendance.”

“The Mahila Samgamam will also be a tribute to the prime minister who took the lead in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in parliament,” he said. Besides women guests, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, BJP state president K Surendran, Mahila Morcha state president Niveditha Subramanian, Suresh Gopi, and BJP national leaders Prakash Javadekhar and Radhamohan Agarwal MP will attend the event, Aneeshkumar said.

Modi will land at the Kuttanellur helipad at 2pm and proceed to Thrissur. Entry of vehicles to Swaraj Round will be prohibited from 11am. About 1,000 women cops led by Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aiswarya Dongre have been deployed to ensure security at the venue.

Fool-proof security

To ensure security, women cops led by Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aiswarya Dongre have been deployed

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THRISSUR : Actress Shobana, cricketer Minnu Mani and Mariakutty Chettathi, who has been hogging the limelight with her fight to get the social security pension dues, are among the women who will share the stage when Prime Minister Narendra Modi practically kicks off the BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala, at Thrissur on Wednesday. Celebrity businesswoman Beena Kannan, Padma Shri laureate Sosamma Iype and social activist Uma Preman will also be present on the dais with the PM at the event, christened ‘Sthree Shakthi Modikkoppam’ (Women Power with PM Modi). The BJP expects Modi’s programme to make waves in Thrissur, where the party has pinned its hopes on pulling off a surprise win through actor Suresh Gopi, who has been campaigning relentlessly in the constituency ever since his loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The party hopes that “the Modi tharang” will have a cascading effect in all constituencies across Kerala. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In its quest to open account in Kerala, which has hitherto remained a hostile territory for the party, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to gather maximum support for its nominee in Thrissur. Modi will address the Mahila Samgamam, organised by the party’s women’s wing Mahila Morcha, which is expected to be attended by about two lakh women. The prime minister is also scheduled to take out a road show through the Swaraj Round. Curbs on vehicles from 11am; 1,000 women cops deployed “Women from all walks of life will take part in the event. Only women will be allowed entry to Thekkinkadu Maidan, the venue of the event,” said BJP district president Aneeshkumar K K. Aneeshkumar said: “Kudumbashree members, Haritha Karma Sena workers, MGNREGA workers, elected representatives of BJP from all local bodies in the district among others will be in attendance.” “The Mahila Samgamam will also be a tribute to the prime minister who took the lead in passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in parliament,” he said. Besides women guests, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, BJP state president K Surendran, Mahila Morcha state president Niveditha Subramanian, Suresh Gopi, and BJP national leaders Prakash Javadekhar and Radhamohan Agarwal MP will attend the event, Aneeshkumar said. Modi will land at the Kuttanellur helipad at 2pm and proceed to Thrissur. Entry of vehicles to Swaraj Round will be prohibited from 11am. About 1,000 women cops led by Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aiswarya Dongre have been deployed to ensure security at the venue. Fool-proof security To ensure security, women cops led by Kerala Police Academy Assistant Director Aiswarya Dongre have been deployed Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp