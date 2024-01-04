Kerala State School Arts Festival begins in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Curtains went up on the 62nd edition of the Kerala State School Arts Festival on Thursday in Kollam, which is hosting the cultural extravaganza after a gap of 14 years.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the fete at Asramam Maidan, the main venue of the event at 10.30 am. The Chief Minister said the school arts fete should be a venue to promote diversity at a time when the concept of 'unity in diversity' in the country is under threat.

"Attempts to implement uniform food, clothing, language and culture are becoming strong in the country. We should realise that art forms will be relegated when diversity is in danger" he said.

Pinarayi said parents should remember that the event is a "children's festival". "It should be ensured that teenage minds are not vitiated by unhealthy competition," he advised.

Earlier, marking the official beginning of the festival, Director of General Education S Shanavas hoisted the flag at 9 am. This was followed by cultural programmes for differently-abled children.

A tribal art form was also staged for the first time in the history of the fete. Students from Government Model Residential School Kasaragod performed 'Mangalamkali' before a packed audience.

Actor-dancer Asha Sarath and students presented the dance adaptation of the welcome song before the inauguration. The inaugural function was presided over by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. Actor Nikhila Vimal was the chief guest of the function.

A total of 239 events, which also include competitions in Sanskrit and Arabic, will be held across 24 venues. Around 20,000 people comprising contestants, teachers and parents, besides arts enthusiasts are expected to be in Kollam from January 4 and 8 for the event.

