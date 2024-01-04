Outgoing Cardinal Alencherry expresses regrets for shortcomings during his tenure

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a farewell letter to the laity, Cardinal George Alencherry has expressed his regrets over the shortcomings and deficiencies during his tenure as the Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church and the Archbishop of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The Cardinal's letter comes days ahead of the Synod next week, which will select the next Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church.

Cardinal (Major Arch-bishop Emeritus) Alencherry, in the letter, expressed his firm belief that he would be able to be a part of various service sectors, groups and organisations of the church even though he has stepped down from his post. He prayed that the faithful would unite together and forge ahead in these times of difficulties.

Cardinal Alencherry announced that he was stepping down as Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church on December 7, citing ill health and increasing requirements of pastoral care. He had been serving as the head of the Syro-Malabar Church for 12 years from May 2011 to December 2023.

The fag end of Cardinal Alencherry's tenure was tumultuous after he pushed for the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass. A large number of the priests and a section of the laity in Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese rose to defy the Synod decision on the unified mass.

The issue, which has not been resolved yet, has been a major controversy that's kept the Syro Malabar Church busy for the past two years. Around 400 priests rose in revolt against the enforcement of the Synod-decreed Holy Mass in the churches. It is said that the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass in the Syro Malabar Church had been Cardinal Alencherry's brainchild.

The five-day Synod meeting, which begins in Kochi on January 8, is expected to elect the new Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

