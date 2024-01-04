Women celebrities share centre stage with PM Modi at Thrissur rally

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: As thousands of women welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showering flowers and raising slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, noted women from across Kerala shared the centre stage with him during the Mahila Sangamam organised by BJP's Mahila Morcha at Thekkinkad Maidan on Wednesday. Actor Shobana, conservationist Sosamma Iype, pensioner Mariakutty who agitated against the state government's delay in distributing social security pensions, singer Vaikom Vijayalakshmi, international cricketer Minnu Mani, businesswoman Beena Kannan, and Indian Olympic Association president P T Usha, MP, were seated in the front row. Actor Suresh Gopi, BJP's prospective candidate for the Thrissur constituency in the Lok Sabha polls, too was seated in the front row. Speaking on the occasion, Shobana appreciated the efforts taken by the NDA government in passing the Women's Reservation Bill. Usha shared her experience of meeting Modi, which eventually led to her nomination as a Rajya Sabha member. After his speech, the prime minister shared a brief moment with the women celebrities, conversing especially to Mariakutty. Beena Kannan presented Modi with a shawl, designed specially using silver threads. The visually-challenged Vijayalakshmi's song was received with great enthusiasm by the audience. Patient wait for prime minister transforms to joy Thousands of women at the venue, and an equal number of men on the roadside, waited patiently for hours to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Modi. Around two lakh women from all walks of life -- including BJP workers, Kudumbashree members and MGNREGA workers -- participated in the Mahila Sanagamam, marking the political influence of the BJP among the women population in the district. The BJP mainly focused on bringing their workers and followers in the seven assembly constituencies that form the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, indicating the kind of planning the party is making way ahead of the general elections. The police allowed people entry to the venue from 1pm, and the seats were filled within minutes. The wait continued as the prime minister arrived a little later than scheduled.