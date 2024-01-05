Takako, who translated Thakazhi's 'Chemmeen' to Japanese, dies in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Takako, who translated Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's award-winning Malayalam novel 'Chemmeen' into the Japanese language, died at her home near Kochi on Friday.



Takako, a native of Itami in Japan, has been living at her home in Koonammavu near Kochi after marrying a Keralite named Thomas Muloor, an employee of the Shipping Corporation of India, in 1967.



She later learnt Malayalam through Sr Hilari of St Joseph's Convent, Kunnamavu, which was aided by the encouragement of her in-laws.



It was her husband who introduced her to 'Chemmeen' after giving her a copy of the English translation. She later read the original Malayalam version, after which she felt the desire to introduce the novel to Japanese readers.



In 1976, she completed the Japanese translation.

She has been bedridden in recent times after a bus accident some years back. Takako is survived by her husband.

More about the novel

Chemmeen tells the story of the relationship between Karuthamma, the daughter of a Hindu fisherman, and Pareekutti, the son of a Muslim fish wholesaler.

It was adapted into a film of the same name, which won critical acclaim and commercial success.

The novel was accepted as part of the UNESCO Collection of Representative Works - Indian series.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

