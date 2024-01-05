Home States Kerala

Takako, who translated Thakazhi's 'Chemmeen' to Japanese, dies in Kochi 

Her husband introduced her to 'Chemmeen' after giving her a copy of the English translation.

Published: 05th January 2024 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2024 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Takako, a native of Itami in Japan, who translated Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's award-winning Malayalam novel 'Chemmeen' to Japanese.

Takako, a native of Itami in Japan, who translated Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's award-winning Malayalam novel 'Chemmeen' to Japanese. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Takako, who translated Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai's award-winning Malayalam novel 'Chemmeen' into the Japanese language, died at her home near Kochi on Friday.

Takako, a native of Itami in Japan, has been living at her home in Koonammavu near Kochi after marrying a Keralite named Thomas Muloor, an employee of the Shipping Corporation of India, in 1967. 

She later learnt Malayalam through Sr Hilari of St Joseph's Convent, Kunnamavu, which was aided by the encouragement of her in-laws.

It was her husband who introduced her to 'Chemmeen' after giving her a copy of the English translation. She later read the original Malayalam version, after which she felt the desire to introduce the novel to Japanese readers.

In 1976, she completed the Japanese translation.

She has been bedridden in recent times after a bus accident some years back. Takako is survived by her husband.

More about the novel

Chemmeen tells the story of the relationship between Karuthamma, the daughter of a Hindu fisherman, and Pareekutti, the son of a Muslim fish wholesaler.

It was adapted into a film of the same name, which won critical acclaim and commercial success.

The novel was accepted as part of the UNESCO Collection of Representative Works - Indian series.

(With inputs from Online Desk)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Takako

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp