Five die of Covid in Kerala, highest since May last year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-reported five Covid deaths, which is the highest since May last year, though the number of daily Covid cases came down on Friday. The country also reported the maximum number of deaths (12 deaths) on Friday.

According to health officials, most victims in the state are aged or have comorbidities. The state reported 153 new Covid cases on the day while the cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra increased to 298 and 171 respectively. “The number of new cases is showing a decline recently.

We will be able to get a clear picture of the trend in the days to come. The number of deaths usually rises when daily cases decline,” said N C Krishnaprasad, a health department official tracking Covid since the beginning of the pandemic.

He also added that the death numbers are unlikely to increase beyond single digits.

The recent spurt in cases started in the third week of November. The state reported the first death on December 4. “So far there have been 87 Covid deaths of which 38 are from Kerala. We have been able to conduct tests and meticulously report the deaths, said Krishnaprasad. In all, 72,081 Covid deaths were reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-reported five Covid deaths, which is the highest since May last year, though the number of daily Covid cases came down on Friday. The country also reported the maximum number of deaths (12 deaths) on Friday. According to health officials, most victims in the state are aged or have comorbidities. The state reported 153 new Covid cases on the day while the cases in Karnataka and Maharashtra increased to 298 and 171 respectively. “The number of new cases is showing a decline recently. We will be able to get a clear picture of the trend in the days to come. The number of deaths usually rises when daily cases decline,” said N C Krishnaprasad, a health department official tracking Covid since the beginning of the pandemic. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also added that the death numbers are unlikely to increase beyond single digits. The recent spurt in cases started in the third week of November. The state reported the first death on December 4. “So far there have been 87 Covid deaths of which 38 are from Kerala. We have been able to conduct tests and meticulously report the deaths, said Krishnaprasad. In all, 72,081 Covid deaths were reported in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp