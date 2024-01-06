Home States Kerala

Kerala Award presented to V S Achuthanandan

VS had first-hand knowledge about the sufferings of agricultural labourers. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan looking at a portrait of veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan, during a function to award the Kerala Puraskaram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The first Kerala Award instituted by Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU) was given to veteran Communist leader and former CM V S Achuthanandan at a function held at Tagore Centenary Hall on Friday. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the award to V A Arun Kumar, son of Achuthanadan, as the veteran leader could not attend the function due to ill health. The award included Rs 1 lakh and a sculpture.

Pinarayi noted that the life of VS passed through suffering, torture and survival. “Probably, VS is the only communist leader holding the party membership for the past 83 years.

VS had first-hand knowledge about the sufferings of agricultural labourers. He gave his entire life for the betterment of labourers. As a revolutionary VS  transformed himself into a legend,” he said.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan, Minister Kadannapalli Ramachandran, Anavoor Nagappan, V S Joy, MLA, and Mayor Arya Rajendran were also present.

